West Point’s City Council meets Tuesday, July 3, and one of the items on the agenda is to review and possibly adopt rules and regulations for Mount Hope Cemetery. The city recently agreed to take over operations of that cemetery.
CharterWest Bank has announced that it will soon be breaking ground on a major expansion of the West Point main bank facility.
Another round of heavy rainfall overwhelmed area creeks and drain systems Sunday night through Monday, swamping fields and roads in Northeast Nebraska.
Leadership from the University of Nebraska will be making a stop in West Point on Tuesday, July 10 as part of a month-long listening tour in northeast Nebraska.
The City of West Point will hold a public open house Monday, July 23, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
There have been some awfully good golfers go through the Guardian Angels Central Catholic golf program in recent years.
A total of 23 athletes from the West Point News coverage area competed in the 2018 State Track & Field meet Friday and Saturday at Omaha Burke.
For a second consecutive year, the West Point-Beemer girls track team completed a major accomplishment as they were crowned champions of the East Husker Conference.
While wrestling may be viewed as an individual sport, long-time head coach Ray Maxwell of West Point-Beemer knows quite well that is far from the truth.
Motivation can be an issue for teams in the state basketball consolation games. But it was no problem whatsoever for Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
The Pastor Dale Topp Memorial Tractor Ride on Sunday was a big success with 15 tractors heading out after church services.
The annual Wisner Jr. Livestock Show and Wisner Lions Club Rodeo will take place Thursday through Sunday at Wisner River Park.
Grain Management, LLC (Grain), a leading private equity firm, focused on investments in the communications sector, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Great Plains Communications (GPC), the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska.
Cuming County Economic Development announced the start of Round #3 for the Business Improvement Grants on June 3. This round will be open until Sept. 1.
The annual Wisner Jr. Livestock Show and Wisner Lions Club Rodeo will take place on June 28 through July 1.
Spring storms like the one that rolled through West Point and Cuming County brings out the neighborliness in many folks.
It was a busy weekend in West Point, what with a local man being ordained into priesthood, several tractors rolling into town, the annual Cream of the Crop Dairy Show, Friday night’s high winds and an accident on Highway 275 in West Point that left one of the vehicles involved upside down.
Time stands still for no one.
The West Point News says kudos to all the candidates who threw a hat into the ring for the May primary. And if you weren’t one of those who either advanced to the general election or won the seat you were after, don’t give up. Stay involved in local government and continue to show that you w…
A week after the 2018 primary election, we’re still scratching our heads over the voter turnout.
