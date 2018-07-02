News

Deep water

Another round of heavy rainfall overwhelmed area creeks and drain systems Sunday night through Monday, swamping fields and roads in Northeast Nebraska.

UNL leaders to visit West Point

Leadership from the University of Nebraska will be making a stop in West Point on Tuesday, July 10 as part of a month-long listening tour in northeast Nebraska.

Sports

Well-deserved hardware
Well-deserved hardware

There have been some awfully good golfers go through the Guardian Angels Central Catholic golf program in recent years.

Shining at Burke
Shining at Burke

A total of 23 athletes from the West Point News coverage area competed in the 2018 State Track & Field meet Friday and Saturday at Omaha Burke.

Back-to-back
Back-to-back

For a second consecutive year, the West Point-Beemer girls track team completed a major accomplishment as they were crowned champions of the East Husker Conference.

Rewarding finish for Cadets

Rewarding finish for Cadets

While wrestling may be viewed as an individual sport, long-time head coach Ray Maxwell of West Point-Beemer knows quite well that is far from the truth.

It’s rodeo/livestock show time

The annual Wisner Jr. Livestock Show and Wisner Lions Club Rodeo will take place Thursday through Sunday at Wisner River Park.

Great Plains Communications to have new ownership

Grain Management, LLC (Grain), a leading private equity firm, focused on investments in the communications sector, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Great Plains Communications (GPC), the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska.

Opinion

How soon is too soon to post photos of accidents?

It was a busy weekend in West Point, what with a local man being ordained into priesthood, several tractors rolling into town, the annual Cream of the Crop Dairy Show, Friday night’s high winds and an accident on Highway 275 in West Point that left one of the vehicles involved upside down.

Narrow margin of victory for district 7 supervisor

The West Point News says kudos to all the candidates who threw a hat into the ring for the May primary. And if you weren’t one of those who either advanced to the general election or won the seat you were after, don’t give up. Stay involved in local government and continue to show that you w…

Obituaries

